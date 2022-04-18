Comparing Zhihu (ZH) and Its Rivals

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) is one of 225 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zhihu to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Zhihu alerts:

This table compares Zhihu and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $464.38 million -$203.82 million -2.53 Zhihu Competitors $3.23 billion $495.63 million -62,986.09

Zhihu’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -43.80% -18.37% -14.91% Zhihu Competitors -15.21% -19.31% -6.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zhihu and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 1 1 5 0 2.57 Zhihu Competitors 1344 6755 12142 345 2.56

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $9.48, indicating a potential upside of 381.39%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Zhihu competitors beat Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.