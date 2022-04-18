Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Compass stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,155. Compass has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

