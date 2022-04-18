Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

