Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.19

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.