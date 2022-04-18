Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after buying an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.37. 77,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,160. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

