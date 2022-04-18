Conflux Network (CFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,586.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.07 or 0.07409075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.00270625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00834933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00089089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.00627364 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00371274 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

