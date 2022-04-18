Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.93 and its 200-day moving average is $273.46.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

