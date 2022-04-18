Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.88. 1,888,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,572. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $244.16 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

