Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.40. 473,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,993. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

