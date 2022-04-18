Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 8,725 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.25. 653,179 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

