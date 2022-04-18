Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,436,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in WNS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105,517 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of WNS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

