Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.23. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,310. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $189.65 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.