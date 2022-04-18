Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 121,471 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.13% of Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.24. 11,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,419. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

