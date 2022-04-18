Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 17,411 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 152,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 92,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.56. 3,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,633. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

