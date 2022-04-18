Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $1.07 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,622,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Masimo by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 534,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.16. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

