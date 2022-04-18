Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $11.68 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 63,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.02. 2,624,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,156. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

