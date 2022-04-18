Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $12.23 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.09.

NXPI stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.