Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $878,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded down $2.49 on Monday, hitting $411.23. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.51. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

