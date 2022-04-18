Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $9.10 Million in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.40% of EnPro Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE NPO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.93. 76,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,604. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

