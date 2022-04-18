Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $10.89 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,883,000 after acquiring an additional 295,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.83.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

