Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.30% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

AVID traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. 2,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,042. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

