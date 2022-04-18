Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE VMI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.50. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.49 and its 200 day moving average is $236.71. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

