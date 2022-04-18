Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $921,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,946,000 after purchasing an additional 951,989 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 426,591 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,605,666. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.