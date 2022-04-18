Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $221.83. 2,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,442. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $195.12. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

