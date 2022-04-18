Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,385,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

