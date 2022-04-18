Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.20. 15,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,499. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

