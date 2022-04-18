Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synopsys by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 62.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock traded down $11.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.77. 1,486,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,347. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

