Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 14,024 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

LOW traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.28. 4,001,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average is $231.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.