Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $1.50 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,507,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,488,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. 3,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,696. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09.

