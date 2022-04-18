Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $11.45 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 389,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,174,000 after buying an additional 236,419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,758,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,100,000 after buying an additional 931,606 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,962,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 706.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 897,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 82,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLJP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 35,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,115. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $32.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

