Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $13.80 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 106,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,799,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.10% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,703. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

