Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $465.05. 30,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.69. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

