Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

In other news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 456,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,966 and sold 108,053 shares valued at $1,201,753. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

