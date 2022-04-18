Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.84.

Continental Resources stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

