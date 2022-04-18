Contrasting NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) & Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NexImmune and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A -49.39% -46.42% Xenon Pharmaceuticals -425.88% -24.14% -22.41%

This table compares NexImmune and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$50.90 million ($2.58) -1.15 Xenon Pharmaceuticals $18.44 million 95.09 -$78.88 million ($1.86) -18.16

NexImmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NexImmune has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NexImmune and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexImmune 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

NexImmune presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.70%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. Given NexImmune’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NexImmune is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of NexImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats NexImmune on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexImmune (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a candidate targeted against HPV-associated malignancies, which is in preclinical stage. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, and other potential indications, including adult focal epilepsy; and XEN007, A central nervous system-acting calcium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trials. It has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy; and with Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. to develop PCRX301 (XEN402, a Nav1.7 inhibitor) for the treatment of post-operative pain. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

