Convex Finance Price Reaches $26.22 on Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $26.22 or 0.00066392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $12.19 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.39 or 0.07367642 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,465.95 or 0.99942089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041800 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,581,133 coins and its circulating supply is 57,951,909 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

