Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Copart by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Copart by 59.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $116.26. 23,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

