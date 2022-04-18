Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,060 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.86. 1,898,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.25. The firm has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

