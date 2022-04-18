Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,909,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 223,434 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,263,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

