Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

