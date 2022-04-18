Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.86.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.