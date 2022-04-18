Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $298.41 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.36 or 0.00058749 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $6.69 billion and $298.41 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.34 or 0.99954514 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00024585 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

