Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.39. Costamare shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 12,819 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth $64,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth $2,473,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

