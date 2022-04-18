Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading Up 3.6%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 87,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,179,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $6,585,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $24,022,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

