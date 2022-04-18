Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 7,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,726. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.