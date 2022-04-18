Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

TSE CPG opened at C$9.44 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.43.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

