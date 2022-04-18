Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 157,515 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at $118,233,331.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CRNX stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 523,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,330. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.