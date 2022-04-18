Critical Contrast: Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) versus Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lifestore Financial Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group 18.32% 5.15% 0.22%

Volatility and Risk

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.03 $5.47 billion $0.43 5.72

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats Lifestore Financial Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet needs for customers; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. Its branch network included Mizuho Bank, Mizuho Trust and Banking, and Mizuho Securities; and ATMs in Japan. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.