Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $1.31 million and $123,427.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.80 or 0.07436829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,821.23 or 0.99999999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041578 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

