CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $123.00

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 42.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $352,587.57 and approximately $123.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

